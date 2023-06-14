Hailey Bieber is defending Selena Gomez from online trolls that have been hurling “nasty” comments at the singer.

“If you're leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone's posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will ever support or condone hateful, mean or nasty comments,” she wrote via Instagram Story per Entertainment Tonight. “Doing that is not supporting me … if you are participating in that you are part of a culture that I want no part of.”

Bieber ended her message, “Be nice or don't say anything.”

This follows the alleged February feud between the two as Gomez previously dated Hailey's husband, pop star Justin Bieber. Gomez spoke to her fans and told them to also stop the hate posts on Hailey's posts the following month.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negatively,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote in a message on her Instagram Story. “This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

“I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” the model's message read. “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful.”

She added, “While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended.”

She concluded. “In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”