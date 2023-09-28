Singer Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle recently created a scholarship inspired by her hit song “Angel”. “The Little Mermaid” star posted a video on her Twitter/X speaking about the scholarship on Wednesday.

i’m so excited to announce that I am launching the “Angel Scholarship” ✨which will support amazing young black women in the performing arts. thank you for supporting #angel and helping to make these incredible young ladies dreams come true. stay tuned 👼🏽💕 pic.twitter.com/58dn6QBmAE — Halle (@HalleBailey) September 27, 2023

Bailey said in the post, “I am launching the Angel scholarship which will award $10,000 each to four young black women to support their education in performing arts. I wanted to launch this scholarship as a part of my latest song ‘Angel', which I wrote to empower black women. It's a reminder to all of us women that we are beautiful, we can do anything we set our minds to and our hearts to.”

Bailey said she would be announcing the four winners of the scholarship today. Bailey, who played the character of Sky Forster in the Freeform college-based series “Grown-ish”, has been very active in using her platform to support education. Bailey was appointed as an ambassador for the Disney Dreamers Academy in March.

“It means everything to me,” she said of becoming a Disney Dreamer's Academy ambassador. “When I come here, I honestly feel inspired by them. They are the future, they are making waves, they know what they want for their lives, and they’re passionate.”

Angle, which was released on August 4, is Bailey's debut solo single.