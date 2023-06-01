Halle Bailey made waves this past weekend for the premiere of the highly-anticipated ‘The Little Mermaid.’ However, Bailey opened up about how stepping into this iconic role was not the easiest wave to ride in the beginning.

The singer and actor who plays the lead mermaid in the film, Ariel, posted a video on her Instagram about a tough moment she endured while filming.

“So, today is a hard day,” she says, mentioning that she has been filming climatic “Part of Your World” song sequence “for the past two days now.”

She mentioned that the first two days she was filming the first part of the song and now she has to get “through the rest of it, and it’s hard.”

“I am trembling emotionally, because it’s such a desperate plea,” Bailey says since “Part of Your World” shows how vulnerable her character is and is the focal point for the whole film.

“And I’m sensitive, the song is hard to sing, and the song is hard to do in general,” she added. “I’m trying to show every emotion on my face and move the right way I’m supposed to.”

Bailey’s work has paid off since ‘The Little Mermaid’ earned $300M-$350M U.S./Canada to $260M abroad, according to Deadline.

Bailey is just making her mark in the film world as the Grammy-nominated singer will be playing Nettie in ‘The Color Purple.’ The ‘Ungodly Hour’ creator shared the trailer on Twitter last week.

“Taking a second from mermaid press to say I’m so grateful to be apart of this project as well,” she wrote. “Another dream come true on Christmas Day.”

Bailey stars alongside Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R, Colman Domingo, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Corey Hawkins and Danielle Brooks.

Take a look at The Color Purple trailer below: