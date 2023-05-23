The trailer for The Color Purple made its debut on Monday, May 22, starring Halle Bailey and Fantasia Barrino. It’s a musical reboot of the 1985 novel of the same name by Alice Walker. Oprah Winfrey produced this musical adaptation of the classic film and novel, per CNN.

“Dear Celie, we have more than just kings and queens,” Halle Bailey’s character Nettie says in the trailer. “We are at the center of the universe.”

Celie is portrayed by Fantasia Barrino, marking her first major motion picture deputations. Barrino reprises the role of Celie, whom she played in the 2007 Broadway show. She’s not the only thing from the Broadway production of it. The hit song I’m Here returns to the soundtrack of this trailer and film.

The rest of the trailer showed off the main cast: Bailey, Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R, Colman Domingo, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Corey Hawkins and Danielle Brooks. The film depicts a similar plot line to the original Alice Walker’s version. It will follow the lives, trials and tribulations, of Black women living in the early 1900s South. Oprah Winfrey produced this classic, alongside Steven Spielberg. Blitz Bazawule directed the film.

Many took to Twitter to express their excitement for the upcoming film. One person said: “The Color Purple holds the record for the film with the most nominations without a single win! Lost 11 Oscar nominations. Somebody better right that wrong next year.”

And of course there were memes: “me after watching the color purple trailer,” followed by a video of someone crying.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s The Color Purple is expected in theaters Dec. 25