ivHallmark Movies Now is rebranding itself as Hallmark+, a streaming service launching in mid-September which will have ad-free viewing as well as retail and product benefits, Variety reported.

Hallmark CEO and president Mike Perry said, “Hallmark+ marks a seminal moment for Hallmark. By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints.”

Hallmark leans into the streaming wave

The on-demand service currently has plans that start at $5.99 monthly or $59.99 annually. Hallmark+ plans will be priced higher at $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually. The membership to the new streaming service includes exclusive rewards and benefits such as $5 Hallmark Gold Crown Store coupons, free unlimited eCards, shopping rewards and surprise gifts.

This fall, Hallmark+ will premiere its first film trilogy from the male point of view. The Groomsmen, inspired by The Wedding Veil trilogy, follows three best friends played by Jonathan Bennet, Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt.

The new streaming platform also plans to release new content, such as new genres and formats for Hall Mark Media. The company will enter the holiday limited series space for the first time with Holidazed. The story follows six families of different backgrounds spending the holidays together. The series stars Dennis Haysbert, Erin Cahill, Holland Roden, John C. McGinley and Ian Harding.

Feel-good content

Hallmark+’s app will also feature the entertainment company’s unscripted content. In the fall, Jonathan Bennett will host a reality competition series, Finding Mr. Christmas, to find the next Hallmark leading man. Celebrations With Lacey Chabert will honor real-life heroes. In the holiday season, Wes Brown hosts Ready, Set Glow. The series will travel to locations with the most impressive holiday displays and meet the people behind the lights.

In mid-September, the series adaptation of KJ Dell’Antonia’s 2020 bestselling novel The Chicken Sisters will debut on the app. The series will star Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson and Wendie Malick.

Next year, the app will have two more unscripted series in Small Town Setup hosted by Ashley Williams who will help parents find their adult kids their match and Home Is Where the Heart Is which follows Luke Macfarlane help families renovate a room in their home.

HMN was formerly called Feeln and originally SpiritClips. Hallmark Cards acquired SpiritClips in 2012. Prior to that, SpiritClips was the official provider of Hallmark’s Hall of Fame inspiration films series. In 2014, it was rebranded to Feeln. Three years later, it was relaunched as Hallmark Movies Now.

In 2107, the on-demand streaming video service offering family-friendly movies, documentaries and short films became available on Amazon Channels. Its first original series When Hope Calls, a spinoff of the Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart, premiered in August 2019. When Hope Calls

Aside from providing entertainment content suitable for all audiences, Hallmark+ also edits films that don’t have content suitable for all ages to have a PG rating. The service has approximately 800 to 1,000 hours of programming not available on the Hallmark linear channels.

It’s unknown if the streaming service will also feature the upcoming Kansas City Chiefs film, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. The movie will star Tyler Hynes along with Ed Begley Jr.