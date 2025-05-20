On May 19, 2025, Mookie Betts hit a major milestone in his career, officially surpassing the number of home runs he hit with the Boston Red Sox, this time in a Dodgers uniform. Facing the Arizona Diamondbacks, Betts crushed two homers, bringing his season total to eight and pushing his overall count with the Dodgers to 112. That number now tops the 110 home runs he racked up during his six years in Boston from 2014 to 2019.

Since joining the Dodgers in 2020, Mookie Betts has cemented his role as a franchise pillar, excelling both offensively and defensively. Renowned for his versatility, power, and leadership, he played a pivotal role in the team’s 2020 World Series triumph and has consistently performed at an elite level ever since.

His latest milestone only strengthens his reputation as one of the most dynamic and impactful players in the game today.

In the same game, Shohei Ohtani added to the fireworks with his league-leading 17th home run of the season. However, despite the stellar performances from two of their biggest stars, the Dodgers were unable to overcome the Diamondbacks' offensive surge. The Diamondbacks hit three home runs of their own and handed the Dodgers a 9–5 loss, extending L.A.'s losing skid to 4 games.

While the team has been in a rough patch, Betts’ milestone offers a bright spot and a testament to his consistency and longevity. At age 32, Betts has already carved out a decorated career that includes an MVP award, multiple Gold Gloves, and Silver Slugger honors.

Surpassing his Red Sox home run total while in a Dodger uniform underscores his successful transition to the National League and solidifies his impact on both coasts. Despite the 4-game losing streak, the Dodgers sit atop the National League West standings. Betts' recent power surge could be just what the team needs to regain momentum in the weeks ahead.