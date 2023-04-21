After Halsey (she/they) gave birth to their first child Ender in the summer of 2021, the singer became more aware of what goes on their skin. They shared that breast milk has been integral to their skin care routine.

“It’s so full of antioxidants and good fats and stuff that speed up the healing process,” Halsey told Nylon. “When your baby is kissing you or snuggled up against you, you become hyper-cognizant of what’s on your face.”

Halsey is an American singer, songwriter, and activist born in New Jersey in 1994. They gained popularity with their debut album Badlands in 2015. Their music style is often described as electro pop, alternative pop, and synth pop. Halsey’s music explores themes of mental health, LGBTQ+, love, and societal issues, which they also advocate for in as an activist.

In March of 2021, around the same time they announced their pregnancy, the singer updated their IG pronouns to read “she/they.” After a bit of confusion, Halsey said that either pronouns are fine, “The inclusion of ‘they’ in addition to ‘she’ feels most authentic to me. If you know me at all, you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best.”

They opened up in a previous post about their gender identity in regards to pregnancy. “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood. But truly, it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all.”