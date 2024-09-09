Netflix made a lot of announcements on Monday with multiple sports-related projects coming out soon. There will be an Aaron Rodgers docuseries, a show about the 2004 Red Sox, and the long-awaited Happy Gilmore 2. Fans already knew this was in the works and Travis Kelce will make a guest appearance. In a social media post, Netflix teased an important prop returning to the big screen.

The most famous number 18 in Bruins history will make its return when the film is released. Sandler wore the jersey throughout the 1996 classic, including in the iconic scene where he fights Bob Barker.

The sequel will also feature cameos beyond Kelce. Sandler said on The Tonight Show that professional golfers will be involved just like Lee Trevino was in the original. No word on whether Happy has defected to LIV Golf yet.

Unfortunately, there are a few deaths which will prevent Happy from reuniting with some key characters. Carl Weathers has passed and is unable to reprise the role of Chubbs Peterson. Even though the character is dead as well, Chubbs could have come back in his happy place. Barker will not be back to fight Sandler again as he passed away in 2024.

The two most important parts of the movie will be there, however. Sandler will be in the black Bruins jersey when Happy Gilmore 2 releases on Netflix.

What will Happy Gilmore 2 look like?

Netflix has not released any information about the plot of the movie. It is unclear whether the 58-year-old Sandler will be playing on the tour or be someone else's Chubbs Peterson, ala Sylvester Stallone in Creed. No matter what the plot is, we know that it will be filled with special cameos.

The 1996 version has Barker, Trevino, and Verne Lundquist. Each of those roles, plus the fashion, clubs, and sponsors, all put you squarely in the mid-90s. Travis Kelce is a great place to start for a movie that will be time-stamped in the 2020s. No athlete has garnered more headlines than Kelce and he is a golfer too, playing in the American Century Championship this year.

A casting call was sent out in New Jersey back in August and saw thousands line up to get their chance. Between crowds at the course and rabid Happy fans throughout the movie, the filmmakers certainly need a lot of bodies. They will also need professional golfers to play against Happy. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Sahith Theegala would all be great options for those roles.

The Hollywood Reporter announced that Christopher McDonald will be reprising his role as Shooter McGavin. Happy's rival was an incredibly iconic character and McDonald will be back. Maybe Happy and Shooter will finally meet on the ninth green at nine in this movie.

Golf fans, hockey fans, Sandler fans, and Kelce fans will all unite for Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix. No release date has been announced but the film should create a significant amount of buzz when it does come out. Make sure you break out your Bruins jerseys and hockey stick putters for opening night.