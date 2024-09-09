The New York Jets have only gotten four snaps out of Aaron Rodgers so far. After he tore his Achilles in the first game last year, he was a talking point despite not playing. The bizarre 2023 season will now be immortalized forever in a new Netflix docuseries called Aaron Rodgers: Enigma.

According to Netflix's website, the series will follow Rodgers as he recovers from the Achilles injury. The format will be similar to Full Swing, Quarterback, Receiver, or any other sports docuseries on Netflix. The camera follows Rodgers around and captures his everyday conversations for an extended period. The trailer can be seen here.

The trailer has a lot of Easter eggs for Jets and Rodgers fans to mull over in the lead-up to the drop. Rodgers has his leg elevated and it is on a woman's leg. Given what we know about his dating history, this person may be an important character in the show. There is no mention of where this private jet is going in the trailer. And his Xs-and-Os talk is a fascinating look into a quarterback's brain.

This is a perfectly timed release for football fans. Netflix will have two games exclusively on the streamer on Christmas Day. Fans can get a subscription and watch this series and two games over their holiday break. The announcement comes ahead of Rodgers' 2024 debut with the Jets in his hometown of San Francisco.

Jets must get a great season out of enigma Aaron Rodgers

While it would be hard to get worse than last year, Monday is still an important game for the Jets. Setting a tone that this season is different than last year is key for Rodgers to get in the good graces of Jets fans. Last year, he called out the organization for distractions in the locker room and eventually stopped going on Pat McAfee's show.

While the Jets need Rodgers to be great this year, they will help him with one of the best rosters in the league. They have a top-shelf defense, a great wide receiver in Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall to run the ball. A great season will allow fans to forget all the distractions but a bad season will create even more conversation around him.

Rodgers spent this offseason accusing Jimmy Kimmel of associating with Jeffery Epstein and mulling a vice-presidential run as an independent candidate. While those stories have died down, they'll catch fire again if he struggles out of the gate. He has a history with the 49ers, as his hometown team left him in the green room at the 2005 Draft. A bad first game would create a storm of controversy once again.

The Netflix series will presumably touch on all of those things. Rodgers has not made himself the most likable person since the COVID pandemic broke out. His immunized comment made waves and it has not stopped since then. Like he did with the consecutive MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021, he can silence the critics on the field on Monday night.