Adam Sandler is a known sports fan. In 2022, he starred in Hustle, where he played a basketball scout who finds a prospect in Spain (NBA player Juancho Hernangomez) he tries to mentor into the NBA. That movie featured tons of cameos from former and current NBA players like Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic, Julius Erving, Kenny Smith, Boban Marjanovic and more. So, with the announcement that Sandler is in pre-production with Happy Gilmore 2, a sequel to his beloved 1996 slapstick golf movie, Kansas City Chiefs' superstar Travis Kelce talked his upcoming cameo that's yet be filmed on the New Heights podcast with the legendary comedian.

“Well, first of all, Travis, we’re going to have fun because the scene you’re doing is with so many great golfers. It’s going to be amazing, you’re going to be funny as hell,” Sandler said.

Kelce's scene has yet to be filmed because Happy Gilmore 2 is still in its early stages of development.

Adam Sandler's legacy from Happy Gilmore, The Longest Yard and more



Travis Kelce is another in a long line of cameos in Sandler's sports-themed movies. In his 2005 remake of The Longest Yard, Sandler was joined by former athletes Michael Irvin, Bill Romanowski, Brian Bosworth and others.

The Kelce brothers were raised on Sandler movies and Happy Gilmore in particular.

“You inspired an entire like generation to get on the golf course, man. I promise you, you did,” the Chiefs stud shared. “I was one of the kids; we used to go up to the public course all the time and just wanted to absolutely hammer them and hit them with the Happy Gilmore swing. We were hockey players growing up.”

“We wanted to hit it extra hard,” Jason closed the thought.

Long before their NFL careers with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs, the brothers grew up playing hockey, and according to their father, the family considered having them play in the Canadian junior leagues.

Sandler opened up during the podcast that he was scared of Chiefs' superfan Taylor Swift, but not for the reason you might expect.

“Somebody asked me who I get nervous around, [and] I said, ‘I do get nervous around Taylor Swift because I don't want to f**king blow it for my kids and say something stupid,'” Sandler said.

Sander's three daughters are huge Swifties and by extension, have also become Chiefs fans.

“When I was a kid, I think the Beatles you did that with, maybe Elton John, you knew every tune [from] start to finish. It's not like three hits, and you go, ‘All right, let me skip.' F**king Taylor in our house, they know every tune, they knew every word. I loved listening to her in the car — I love what she had to say,” Sandler shared.

Happy Gilmore 2 will stream on Netflix, although a release date has not yet been confirmed.