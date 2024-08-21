As football fans gear up for another NFL season, movie fans are preparing for Happy Gilmore 2. The sequel to Adam Sandler's 1996 classic recently had a casting call in New Jersey that drew big crowds. Now, Sandler has confirmed a massive cameo for the movie on the Tonight Show, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Travis has been..he mentioned it. We have something nice for Travis. He's gonna come by and…he's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. And funny and cool as hell.”

In the interview, Sandler also said that professional golfers will be a part of Happy Gilmore 2 just like Lee Trevino was in the original. Kelce is a golfer himself, participating in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe this past summer. He finished 63rd, just behind NBA legend Vince Carter and well ahead of his brother Jason Kelce.

It leaves Happy Gilmore fans to posit what the “nice” role Kelce will play is. Will he be the new-age Chubbs Peterson and coach Happy through the season? Or will he be a playing partner in a pro-am? Whatever it is, the star will make for a great cameo.

Part of what makes cameos in movies great is how the movie is timestamped. Fellow golf movie Tin Cup has a young Phil Mickelson that puts you firmly in the mid-'90s. The original Gilmore has an old Bob Barker in an outfit that screams 1996. There is no sports figure more synonymous with 2024 than Travis Kelce

Happy Gilmore 2 cameo adds to Travis Kelce's fame

While he was already a Hall of Fame tight end, no one would have considered Travis Kelce to be famous before the 2023 season. He was a Super Bowl champion who had just played against his brother in the big game but was not a movie star kind of player. Then, Taylor Swift showed up at a Chiefs game.

The relationship between Kelce and Swift has been front-page news for almost a year now. The biggest pop star in the world dating a superstar NFL player is exactly the kind of story that steals America's attention. Both Kelce brothers have experienced a massive boom in fame since the relationship began and Travis appears to be benefitting from it in this movie.

On the field, Travis Kelce has not slowed down. He was a key receiver on another championship squad last season, with 355 receiving yards and three touchdowns during the playoffs. That includes an 11-catch performance in the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens.

Kelce will turn 35 during the season and will not be the top receiving option on the team following the draft selection of Xavier Worthy. While his production might fall off this season, he will still be a star on a team full of them.

Movie fans, football fans, and Taylor Swift fans are now all anxiously awaiting the release of Happy Gilmore 2 after Adam Sandler confirmed Travis Kelce's cameo. They are also waiting on any other cameo announcements in what should be a very popular movie.