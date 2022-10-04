Tua Tagovailoa draws powerful Marcus Freeman take amid Dolphins’ controversy

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman has Tua Tagovailoa’s back. The Miami Dolphins’ QB recently suffered a head injury which sparked outrage around the sports world. Freeman addressed the issue of player safety, per ND Insider.

“The number one priority for us as a coaching staff and a football program is player safety,” Freeman said. “Obviously there is medical professionals all around me that really understand the intricate details of that. But we hope to never, ever put our players in harm’s way.”

Tua Tagovailoa was recently ruled out for Week 5 as he remains in concussion protocol. He originally was forced to leave the Dolphins’ Week 3 game, but was later cleared to return. Miami went ahead and started him in Week 4 which led to a scary injury. The NFL is investigating the situation to determine if further punishment is necessary. The NFLPA already fired the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant who cleared Tagovailoa to play.

The NFL and NFLPA will soon meet with Tua Tagovailoa to get his side of the story in reference to the Dolphins’ controversy. The league does not want to make anymore decisions on the incident before hearing what Tagovailoa has to say.

Player safety has been an issue in the past. The NFL will continue to enhance safety requirements moving forward. Meanwhile, Marcus Freeman will do the same for Notre Dame Football.

Tua Tagovailoa is hopeful he can return sooner rather than later. However, the Dolphins are going to be as cautions as possible given everything that has transpired over the past couple of weeks.