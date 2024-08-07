The controversial NFL kicker Harrison Butker — labeled as sexist and homophobic by many after his infamous Benedictine College commencement speech over the summer — defiantly declared at Chiefs training camp on Wednesday that he planned to “stand behind what it is I'm saying” regarding his values and beliefs. This couldn't help but bring to mind another problematic NFL kicker, though of a fictional variety — Ace Ventura's famous antagonist Ray Finkle.

On paper, Finkle and Butker might not seem to have much in common. In fact, Butker would probably be deeply offended at even being mentioned in the same breath as Finkle, since Finkle turns out to be what would now be described as a member of the transgender community (spoiler alert for those who haven't seen Ace Ventura: Pet Detective yet, and also, how have you not seen Ace Ventura: Pet Detective yet?!)

The LGBTQ+ community is of course another group that Butker disparaged in his “wide far right” shank of a commencement speech that took place on May 11.

Butker also infamously declared in that speech, “I never envisioned myself, nor wanted, to have this sort of a platform, but God has given it to me, so I have no choice but to embrace it and preach more hard truths about accepting your lane and staying in it.”

So Butker, I'm afraid I'm going to have to use your own words against you and ask politely that you also… stay in your lane!

You're an NFL kicker, Butker! In the past few years, society has become accustomed to pro athletes expressing themselves about issues off the field that they believe in… except when it comes to kickers. No one wants to hear from them! No one likes when kickers do anything really besides kicking.

This isn't just true for large, heavy matters like Butker's speech, but also for smaller, Larry David-style micro-aggressions as well!

Remember when Justin Tucker decided to poke the bear and set up his kicking equipment in Patrick Mahomes‘ usual warm-up space right before the AFC Championship game last season? How'd that work out for you, JT?

Giving Mahomes and Travis Kelce extra ammunition right before any game is generally a bad idea. But right before the AFC championship game?! Stay in your lane, Tuck!

We don't even like it when kickers celebrate too much! Martin Gramatica was legendary for his ridiculous post-chip-shot-field-goal celebrations, and he taught them to his brother, fellow NFL kicker Bill Gramatica.

This gloriously set the stage for Bill Gramatica to hyperextend his knee while celebrating a 43 yard field goal during the first quarter of a scoreless Bears-Bucs game.

Oh Bill! That was your own body telling you right there to stay in your lane!

Crap hitting the fan when kickers start doing things other than kicking is even a staple of fictional movie kickers, which brings us back to Ray Finkle.

As Jim Carrey discovers in his star-making turn as the zany pet detective Ace Ventura, Finkle's road to eventual dolphin and Dan Marino-kidnapping villain started with the outspoken declaration that “The laces were in!” (the justification for why an easy would be-Super Bowl-winning field goal attempt was missed).

Now that's where the Harrison Butker and Ray Finkle comparisons have to end, because after that Ray Finkle turns into an incredibly problematic cancel-worthy movie character by today's more inclusive standards. The police department's reaction as they find out Ray Finkle transitioned into Lt. Lois Einhorn is… less than enlightened, to say the least.

But guess what? So is Harrison Butker! Now, am I saying that all NFL kickers who loudly express themselves and don't just stay in their lanes by quietly kicking are going to turn into supervillains? Probably not.

But Harrison Butker is about as popular as Ray Finkle right now. So kickers, unless you want to turn out like either of them, it's time to take a cue from your worst spokesman and STAY IN YOUR LANE!