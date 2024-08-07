Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker came under fire earlier in the offseason due to his remarks during Benedictine College's commencement ceremony. After having some time to think about his comments, Butker is standing by them.

While he has received plenty of feedback about his speech, it hasn't changed how he feels. Furthermore, Butker clarified that his statements didn't come from a place of hate, via PJ Green of Fox 4 News Kansas City.

“I stand by what I said,” Butker remarked. “I love women, I love my wife.”

During the commencement ceremony, Harrison Butker said that many of the women graduates are more excited to get married and have kids than carry out their career. He also said that Catholic leaders were, “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America.” via the Associated Press. Benedictine College is a Catholic university.

When having those conversations in the locker room, Butker has received support from head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. He appreciates their backup and says his heart is made of nothing but love.

“No matter what I say, I'm still gonna love you no matter what,” Butker said.

In the wake of all of this controversy, the Chiefs signed Butker to a four-year, $25.6 million contract. He is now the highest paid kicker in the NFL. With already three Super Bowl rings, Kansas City is hoping his foot can lead them to a few more.

Butker's comments won't magically go away, especially after doubling down on them. But the kicker doesn't view it as a controversy and instead just speaking his truth. The conversations in the locker room and around the NFL world will continue based on Butker's rhetoric. But for the Chiefs, winning football games and converting on field goals and extra points trumps all.