The upcoming reboot series of Harry Potter from HBO has gotten a filming update.

Max took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the exciting news. The upcoming Harry Potter reboot series for HBO will begin filming in “summer 2025.” It will start its production at the Warner Bros Studios Leavesden.

“Wands at the ready,” the announcement began. “The upcoming HBO Original Series, [Harry Potter], will be filming at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden with production beginning in Summer 2025 and coming to Max.”

Further details, such as casting, is still being kept under wraps. With the latest filming update on HBO's Harry Potter reboot series, perhaps more details will be coming soon.

HBO's Harry Potter reboot series

The upcoming Harry Potter reboot series from HBO is the second major adaptation of J. K. Rowling's iconic book series. Her book series ran from 1997-2007, with seven installments in the main saga being released.

The first adaptations of Rowling's books were the movies, which were released from 2001-11. Chris Columbus started the series by adapting the Philosopher's Stone and the Chamber of Secrets. Eight movies were made (Deathly Hallows was split into two parts), and they grossed over $7 billion worldwide.

Deathly Hallows: Part II remains the highest-grossing entry in the series. It is the only one of the Harry Potter movies to make over $1 billion worldwide (four other entries made over $900 million, though).

The Harry Potter movies were led by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. As the movies went on, they aged with the characters.

Shortly after the movies ended, a prequel spin-off series was made. The Fantastic Beasts franchise started in 2016. The first entry in the series made over $800 million.

Unfortunately, the following installments were not as successful. The first sequel, The Crimes of Grindelwald, made $655 million on a $200 million budget. The final installment in the trilogy, The Secrets of Dumbledore, made $407 million.

Since the series ended, a stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, was created as a sequel to the Deathly Hallows. Rowling returned to develop the story, and Jack Throne wrote the play. The Cursed Child premiered in London, England, before moving to Broadway.

Now, HBO looks to reboot the series effectively. One would have to imagine that they will take a similar approach to Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. Each season adapts a different book from Rick Riordan's series.