Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes director Francis Lawrence talks about wanting to do more with the franchise.

Director Francis Lawrence talked on the red carpet about The Hunger Games franchise.

During the Los Angeles Fan Event for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Lawrence, who directed the movie, opened up about the future, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Francis Lawrence on future Hunger Games movies or television

“Anything Hunger Games has to come from Suzanne…if she writes a book that turns into a series, awesome. Or if Suzane writes another book that's a movie, amazing,” the director said.

It's obvious Francis Lawrence would love to continue with the franchise.

He added, “If she came up with another book, I would love to do another one.”

As for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, its premise takes place a decade after The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2, according to USA Today.

This is long before Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen is born. So, there might be some unfamiliar faces in the new movie. It stars Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, Josh Andres Rivera as Sejanus Plinth, and Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul.

As for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds is set to land in select theaters on November 13 and then nationwide on November 17. So far, reviews have been favorable. USA Today gave it 3 out of 4 stars, and Variety said the movie “Feels like a natural extension of the saga.”

Before The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Francis Lawrence directed The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2.