After starting off 2024 meeting and hearing pitches, WBD is reportedly closing in on a writer for the Harry Potter series for Max.

The Harry Potter series for Max has slowly been taking shape behind the scenes with Warner Bros. Discovery putting together the creative team to lead the charge on this reboot of the Wizarding World. One role that may soon be filled is the show's lead writer, which is reportedly down to a shortlist of names vying for the spot, including one new name who jumped into the mix.

WBD had reportedly been meeting with writers since the start of 2024 in its search for the Harry Potter series‘ lead writer, which is reportedly down to a list of three names according to Deadline. While two of the names were not shared, one of them was said to be screenwriter Francesca Gardiner who was not one of the names outlets previously listed as being in contention for the spot.

Gardiner is a seasoned screenwriter and producer who has been attached to multiple high-profile series, including Amazon's The Man in the High Castle and the BBC's Killing Eve.

She most recently worked as a writer and consulting producer on the hit HBO series Succession, which came to a close in May 2023 after a four season run. Gardiner came onboard starting from the third season's third episode and remained with the series through the series finale.

The other names previously reported as being in the hunt for the spot were Martha Hillier, Kathleen Jordan, Tom Moran and Michael Lesslie, though it wasn't clear if any of them are among the shortlist of finalists.

Max's Harry Potter series is set to be a reboot of the franchise, starting from the first book in JK Rowling's globally beloved series. Rowling is reportedly involved in the pitching process, though it is not known if she will still be directly involved afterward, and there is no word on who WBD may be eyeing to take on the mantle of Harry Potter from Daniel Radcliffe.