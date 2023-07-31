After a mediocre box office debut, Justin Simien's Haunted Mansion film sets its sights on Disney+. A timetable for a potential release date on the streamer has been revealed.

Haunted Mansion came in third place this weekend at the box office — grossing a paltry $24.2 million domestically (another $9.1 million overseas). Holding down the first two spots to no one's surprise were Greta Gerwig's Barbie ($93 million) and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer ($46.2 million).

Beating out either of the top two films was a near-impossible task for Disney, but Haunted Mansion's $24.2 million opening was disappointing, to say the least — especially considering its $150 million budget. In addition to its stiff competition, the SAG-AFTRA strike — which doesn't allow union members to promote their films — could have played a part in the film's disappointing opening weekend numbers.

Nevertheless, a Disney+ is on the horizon. According to Variety's estimations, it appears that Haunted Mansion will aim for a “late September or early October” Disney+ release date. This would be great timing for the family-friendly spooky film.

Haunted Mansion was Disney's latest attempt at making a film out of the theme park ride of the same name. The film follows a mother (Rosario Dawson) and her son Travis (Chase W. Dillon) as they enlist the help of a team to exorcise their mansion. LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Dan Levy, and Winona Ryder all appear in the film alongside the aforementioned Rosario Dawson and Chase W. Dillon.

Haunted Mansion is in theaters now.