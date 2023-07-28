Disney's Haunted Mansion failed to scare up a great box office gross in its Thursday night previews. The latest theme park ride-based film is bracing for a disappointing opening behind “Barbenheimer,” Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Variety is reporting that Haunted Mansion grossed just $3.1 million during Thursday night previews. The Disney flick is currently projected to make anywhere between $25 and $30 million during its opening weekend. While not awful, the film carries a reported budget of $150 million (sans marketing). A $25-30 million start leaves a long road ahead for Disney to recoup that budget.

It's not entirely on Disney and the marketing team behind Haunted Mansion, though. They are up against stiff competition. The “Barbenheimer” craze is still going strong. Barbie, which has grossed $495 million in less than a week, is set up to sit atop the box office this weekend. It made a reported $21.2 million Thursday and is projecting a $88.6 million gross during its second weekend — a 45% drop from last weekend.

The second half of the “Barbenheimer” double feature, Oppenheimer, is tracking to finish in second place. Variety reports that Christopher Nolan's film should make anywhere between $35 and $45 million in its sophomore weekend, while BoxOfficePro is projecting it at $50.8 million (a drop of just 38%).

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Haunted Mansion is the latest Disney film based on one of their theme park rides. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was a success, but films like Jungle Cruise fell on the opposite end of the spectrum. Justin Simien, who recently dropped out of the Lando series, directed the film which is the second adaptation of the ride after 2003's film of the same name. The film stars LaKeith Stanfield, Chase W. Dillon, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, and Winona Ryder.

Haunted Mansion is in theaters now.