The WWE's 2024 SummerSlam event is here and has a stacked card. Big matches like CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan will go down. Big returns could also be in store, such as Roman Reigns or even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Full 2024 SummerSlam card

Below are the seven announced matches for the WWE 2024 SummerSlam event. The SummerSlam card order is unknown, but the seven confirmed matches are:

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther

Women's World Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with Seth “Freakin” Rollins as special guest referee)

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

Note: (c) indicates the champion going into the match

The King General

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther

Finally, after winning the 2024 King of the Ring tournament in May, Gunther gets his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. To their credit, WWE has done a great job building a feud that frankly lacks an engaging story. (Gunther simply won a chance to face Priest.)

To his credit, Priest has over-performed as the World Heavyweight Champion. And while there is a chance Finn Bálor costs Priest and turns on the leader of the Judgement Day, I think they will save that for later in the show.

Plus, Gunther losing to Roman Reigns-like interference would be so out of character. He will either win or lose clean. And considering he has not competed in many matches since his WrestleMania XL loss, I don't see him losing this one.

Final prediction: Gunther wins the World Heavyweight Championship.

Queen of the Ring gets crowned

Women's World Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Similarly, I don't see Nia Jax, the 2024 Queen of the Ring, losing to Bayley. Bayley's win over Iyo Sky at WrestleMania XL was epic, but she has not been treated as well as Women's World Champion Liv Morgan or Rhea Ripley.

So, simply put, Bayley will lose. Tiffany Stratton will tease a Money in the Bank cash-in, but it is too soon for her to do that. Her time to cash in on Jax will come soon, though.

Final prediction: Nia Jax wins the Women's World Championship.

A double cross

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Two months ago, I would have said Rhea Ripley would demolish Liv Morgan to regain her Women's World Championship, which she relinquished.

However, Ripley's time for revenge will come. I think Bálor will turn on Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Priest alike (probably with JD McDonagh as well).

The end of the Judgement Day is looming. While they have been a highlight of RAW for years, the cracks have been forming. The beginning of the end will begin at SummerSlam for the WWE stable.

Final prediction: Liv Morgan retains the Women's World Championship.

LA Knight's crowning moment

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

It has been a long time since LA Knight has competed for gold. And yet, he remains as popular as ever. He has a date on the SummerSlam card with the hometown boy, Logan Paul.

If LA Knight does not win the United States Championship at SummerSlam, the WWE may never give him a championship run. The time is now to reward him for staying over for so long.

Paul's lackeys will surely attempt to interfere, but Knight should overcome the odds. I could see him spitting Prime in Paul's face before hitting him with BFT for the win.

Final prediction: LA Knight wins the United States Championship.

Another new champion

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker losing to one Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn at Money in the Bank was a genuine shock. I expect that WWE will finally pull the trigger and have him beat Zayn convincingly.

Luckily, Breakker is younger than LA Knight and could hypothetically afford a loss. However, the WWE should free up Zayn to do bigger and better things.

Final prediction: Bron Breakker becomes the new Intercontinental Champion.

A blood rivalry

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with Seth “Freakin” Rollins as special guest referee)

One of the best things on WWE TV has been the rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. Neither guy is the “good guy,” as they have both assaulted the other, stolen friendship bracelets and cost the other the World Heavyweight Championship.

That said, it will be a physical match. If not for Seth Rollins serving as special guest referee, McIntyre would likely obliterate Punk. Rollins will keep it a competitive bout between the two of them.

Ultimately, it will be Punk who gets betrayed by Rollins. All three men will likely still have unresolved issues after the match, perhaps leading to a triple-threat match at Bad Blood or another PLE.

Final prediction: Drew McIntyre beats CM Punk, thanks to Seth Rollins.

The return of the Tribal Chief

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

I'd be shocked to find anyone actually excited about Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE Championship. Rhodes is clearly going to retain, whether it is thanks to Randy Orton and Kevin Owens taking out the new Bloodline or not.

Ultimately, Rhodes vs. Sikoa is an appetizer to a bigger meal. The looming return of Roman Reigns is bound to keep fans' butts in their seats.

There will probably be a near-fall or two that make it look like Sikoa will beat Rhodes. However, Rhodes has already kicked out of Sikoa's spike in the past. Maybe Sikoa loses before Reigns returns to berate the new “Tribal Chief.”

If Jimmy Uso or Paul Heyman do not return during the August 2, 2024, episode of SmackDown, expect them to return with Reigns.

The WWE needs Roman Reigns back on TV. Luckily, the wait is over.

Final prediction: Cody Rhodes retains the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Roman Reigns returns.