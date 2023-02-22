The Atlanta Hawks made a shocking decision on Tuesday afternoon to fire head coach Nate McMillan right before they return to action from the All-Star break. McMillan led the Hawks to a 29-30 record, which sees them sitting in just eighth place in the Eastern Conference, and it simply wasn’t good enough considering the upgrades this team made last offseason.

McMillan had a fairytale start to his tenure with Atlanta, as he was named the interim head coach for the team during the 2020-21 season after Lloyd Pierce was fired in March of that season. McMillan ended up leading the Hawks all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, but over the last season-and-a-half, he has come nowhere close to reaching those heights.

There was quite a bit of internal turmoil surrounding the Hawks this season, so it’s not exactly a surprise to see McMillan get fired. But now that he’s out the door, Atlanta needs to find a new head coach, and they have already begun their search. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at the top three candidates to replace McMillan and see why they make sense for the Hawks.

3. Sam Cassell

Sam Cassell has become a popular head coaching candidate over the past few years, but he hasn’t managed to land a job just yet. He’s been an assistant coach since 2009, spending time with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers. Cassell is in his third season with the Sixers, and it seems like sooner or later, he will find himself a head coaching job.

Could that come midway through the season? It would certainly be a risky move for the Hawks given that Cassell has never been a head coach, but he might have precisely what the Hawks need. Cassell is renowned for being able to relate to his players, and he demands a certain level of respect right off the bat thanks to his status as a three-time NBA champion.

Atlanta is going to want to find someone that can connect with their locker room in a way that McMillan was unable to this season. Cassell doesn’t have head coaching experience, but this could be a sneaky good hire for the Hawks if they chose to pursue him. There’s a lot of risk involved, but the Hawks need something drastic to change their fortunes, and hiring Cassell could be exactly what they need.

Early on, it sounds like former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is the favorite to land the Hawks job. Snyder built a strong team in Utah during his eight seasons stint with the team, before ultimately stepping down last offseason as the Jazz began a rebuild. Snyder hasn’t coached anywhere this season, but that could change if Atlanta gets their way.

The reason to like Snyder is simple; he built something from nothing in Utah, so giving him a talented Hawks roster led by stars such as Trae Young and Dejounte Murray should be a piece of cake for him. Snyder is a demanding, intense coach, but sometimes that’s what you need to get an underperforming team to turn things around.

There’s a chance that Snyder’s tough style could blow up for the Hawks, especially considering all the problems that McMillan was having with the team prior to being fired. But you can’t argue with Snyder’s results, and while the Jazz didn’t win much in the playoffs during his tenure, giving him the keys to a much more talented Hawks team could be precisely what this team needs.

The main problem with the Hawks right now seems to be that they have a lot of internal turmoil. Bringing in a no-nonsense guy like Snyder would help, but Snyder also had some tension pop up under his watch with the Jazz, particularly between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Managing the egos of your stars is a very tough thing to do, which makes Kenny Atkinson the perfect hire for the Hawks here.

Atkinson was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020, and was building a strong team up before the whole Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving saga unfolded. Atkinson has spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors as an assistant since then, but it seems like only a matter of time until he finds his next head coaching gig.

For Atlanta, Atkinston may just have the right blend of intensity and relatability to make things work. The Hawks have a lot of problems, and it’s not a stretch to say that this upcoming head coaching hire could determine the future of the franchise. They can’t afford to mess this up, and hiring Atkinson would give the Hawks their best shot at preventing their team from blowing up into a million pieces over the next year.