After going 29-30 and slipping to eighth place in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan. While the Hawks’ dismissal of McMillan was the first domino to fall, he certainly wasn’t the only NBA coach on the hot seat.

Steven Silas of the Rockets is the favorite to be the next NBA head coach fire at -120 odds, via sportsbetting.ag. Dwayne Casey of the Pistons (+250) sits in second while the Bulls’ Billy Donovan and the Hornets’ Steve Clifford have matching odds of +500. Chauncey Billups of the Trailblazers (+1000) and Nick Nurse of the Raptors (+2200) hold the next highest odds.

Silas was hired by the Rockets back in 2020. Over his almost now three seasons, Houston has gone just 50-162. While the Rockets have impressive young playmakers such as Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., it has not translated into much on court success.

Casey has been at his post much longer as he has been with the Pistons since 2018. Detroit holds a 119-242 record under Casey. While he was the 2018 NBA Coach of the Year, Casey has yet to lead the Pistons to the postseason.

Donovan, like Silas, has been with the Bulls for almost three years. He hasn’t brought the success Chicago expected, as the Bulls are just 103-110 under him. Clifford is in just his first season coaching the Hornets. However, Charlotte has gone just 17-43.

The Atlanta Hawks are now in search of a new head coach after firing Nate McMillan. Any of these head coaches could be next as teams around the NBA look to get back into contention.