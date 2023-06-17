The Atlanta Hawks are eyeing a resurgence after another season of falling short. Right now, the opportunity to acquire Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors has emerged as an enticing prospect. Remember that Siakam is a versatile forward, two-time All-Star, and NBA champion. He offers a skill set that could address the Hawks' needs and propel them back into serious title contention. In this article, we delve into four persuasive reasons why the Atlanta Hawks should make a bold move and pursue a trade for Pascal Siakam.

Siakam and the Hawks

Pascal Siakam's potential impact on the Hawks cannot be understated. With his ability to play inside and out, combined with his defensive prowess and rebounding skills, Siakam would provide Trae Young with valuable support. He would surely allow Young to focus on his playmaking and scoring while fortifying the Hawks' presence in the paint. Furthermore, Siakam's addition would create a formidable trio of stars alongside Young and Dejounte Murray. That would truly enhance the Hawks' chances of competing for a championship.

Now let's look at the four reasons why the Hawks must trade for Pascal Siakam.

Pascal Siakam in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals • 32 Points

• 8 Rebounds

• 5 Assists

• 82/67/100 splits

• 90%TS

• Tied for 5th most points in a NBA Finals debut EVER One of the best and most underrated finals debuts in NBA history #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/vxH0yTn6wp https://t.co/pax7VqYbNR — MVP43🐐 (@StepBackPascal) June 15, 2023

1. Perfect Fit with Trae Young

Siakam's versatility aligns seamlessly with Trae Young's playing style. This would create a potent partnership on the court. Siakam's ability to excel both in the paint and beyond the arc perfectly complements Young's playmaking abilities and scoring prowess. With Siakam by his side, Young can rely on Siakam to stretch the floor and open up driving lanes. This would allow Young to showcase his exceptional court vision and capitalize on scoring opportunities. Additionally, Siakam's presence as a forward who can handle the ball effectively adds another dimension to the Hawks' offense. With Siakam on board, the Hawks can exploit mismatches and keep opposing defenses on their toes. By relieving Young of some defensive responsibilities, Siakam not only enhances the team's offensive firepower. He also allows Young to conserve energy for his offensive contributions. This would ultimately unlock his full offensive potential and provide the Hawks with a balanced and lethal offensive attack.

2. Third Star Power

Sure, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have been the primary contributors to the Hawks. Still, acquiring Siakam would elevate the team to another level by adding a formidable third star to their roster. Siakam's versatility and experience as a championship-winning player would undoubtedly bolster the Hawks' championship aspirations. His presence would create a more dynamic and dangerous team. As such, the Hawks would have an even stronger foundation to compete against the top teams in the league. Siakam's presence would not only alleviate the burden on Young and Murray. It would also provide the team with another go-to option in crucial moments, diversifying their offensive options and making them a formidable force to be reckoned with in the NBA.

3. Defensive Upgrade

The Hawks struggled defensively in the previous season, surrendering the 26th most points per game in the league. This defensive weakness hindered their ability to compete consistently against elite offensive opponents. However, with Siakam's arrival, the Hawks would experience an immediate defensive upgrade. Siakam's reputation as a tenacious defender who can guard multiple positions would significantly bolster the team's defensive capabilities. His ability to switch seamlessly on defense, contest shots at the rim, and disrupt passing lanes would bring a new level of intensity and discipline to the Hawks' defense. Siakam's presence would not only make the team more competitive against elite offensive opponents. It would also provide a defensive anchor and inspire his teammates to raise their defensive effort and performance.

4. Long-Term Building Block

At just 29 years old, Siakam has several productive years ahead of him. This makes him a valuable long-term investment for the Hawks. Acquiring Siakam would establish a cornerstone around which they can continue to build their future alongside Trae Young. Siakam's contract also ensures his presence on the team for multiple seasons, offering stability and continuity. As a versatile and skilled player, Siakam's impact would extend beyond his contributions. He would serve as a mentor and role model for the younger players on the team, helping them develop and reach their full potential. With Siakam in the mix, the Hawks would have a solid foundation for sustained success, both in the present and the future.

Potential Trade Proposal

A potential trade scenario could involve the Hawks acquiring Pascal Siakam from the Raptors in exchange for De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and a 2023 first-round pick via the Pelicans. This trade would benefit both teams. The Raptors would gain a promising young wing player in Hunter, a skilled shooter in Bogdanovic, and future draft capital. Meanwhile, the Hawks would secure a star player in Siakam to fortify their roster.

Looking Ahead

The Atlanta Hawks aim to rebound and return to the playoffs in 2023-2024. Strengthening their roster with a potential acquisition like Pascal Siakam would drastically improve their trajectory. However, the team's success also hinges on maintaining good health and shoring up their defensive vulnerabilities. With the addition of Siakam, the Hawks would address these areas and significantly enhance their chances of returning to playoff contention.

Ultimately, the Hawks must seriously consider trading for Siakam to bolster their roster and elevate their performance. Siakam's fit alongside Young and Murray, his status as a third star, his defensive prowess, and his long-term potential make him a highly desirable addition. For sure, risks exist, including Siakam's past injuries. However, the Hawks have a genuine opportunity to acquire a star player who can make an immediate impact. They have to pursue this as soon as possible.