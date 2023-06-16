Don't expect the Atlanta Hawks to trade one of their two best players in the 2023 NBA offseason. The Hawks aren't actively shopping either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

The Hawks aren't interested in any Trae Young trade conversations, Fischer reports. Atlanta doesn't consider Murray to be untouchable, but it would take an impressive offer for the Hawks to consider trading the shooting guard.

There has been speculation since the middle of the 2022-2023 season that the Hawks and Young could be moving toward a breakup. Atlanta fired a second coach with whom Young didn't have the best relationship. After reaching the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, Young and the Hawks haven't made it beyond the first round.

But Atlanta seems to be focused on building around Young for the immediate future. John Collins has seemingly been in trade rooms for several years. The Hawks could finally part ways with Collins this summer and rework the roster around their backcourt. League executives view Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter as the Hawks' logical trade candidates, according to Fischer.

Atlanta might be aiming to give Murray a contract extension. Murray has a year left on his deal and will be eligible to sign a four-year extension that could be worth $120 million.

In their first season together, Murray and Young averaged a combined 46.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 16.3 assists per game. Atlanta could be hopeful that head coach Quin Snyder can get the most out of the pairing now that he'll be with the team for an entire offseason.