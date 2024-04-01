The Atlanta Hawks are in the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls Monday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Hawks-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Hawks are 34-40 this season, and they sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta just had a pretty good win streak snapped as they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Against the Bulls this season, the Hawks have lost both games. Bogdan Bogdanovic leads the team with 25.0 points per game against Chicago. Trae Young has averaged 20.0 points and 13.5 assists while Dejounte Murray is at 17.0 points per game. Jalen Johnson, AJ Griffin, and Kobe Bufkin are questionable for the game.
The Bulls are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, and that is probably where they will end the season. They are coming off a game Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well. In their two games against the Hawks this season, DeMar DeRozan leads the team with 27.0 points per game. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 11 rebounds in his one game played, as well. As a team, the Bulls are scoring 127.0 points per game against the Hawks. Ay0 Dosunmu and Alex Caruso are questionable in this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hawks-Bulls Odds
Atlanta Hawks: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +116
Chicago Bulls: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -136
Over: 222.5 (-110)
Under: 222.5 (-110)
How to Watch Hawks vs. Bulls
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Chicago
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hawks are usually a pretty good scoring team, and they have put up 126 points in one of the games against Chicago. On the season the Hawks are scoring 119.2 points per game, which is fifth-best in the entire league. They need to put up some points in this one.
One thing the Bulls do very bad is prevent the three. Chicago allows the second-most makes from beyond the arc this season. The Hawks make the sixth-most threes per game in the NBA. Atlanta is going to get plenty of looks from the outside, and a lot of them are going to be great opportunities. If the Hawks knock down their shots, they are going to win this game on the road.
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bulls are absolutely dominating the Hawks on the offensive side of the floor. This should not come as a shock, though. The Hawks allow 120.5 points per game, which is third-worst in the NBA. With that, Atlanta allows the third-highest field goal percentage, third-highest three-point percentage, and sixth-most assists per game. With some good ball movement, the Bulls should be able to get some open shots and knock them down.
Chicago is scoring 127.0 points per game against the Hawks this season. The Bulls are 16-3 when they score at least 120 points this season. Chicago's record improves to 23-7 when they put up 115 points. The Bulls are going to score at least 115 in this game, which will help them cover the spread.
Final Hawks-Bulls Prediction & Pick
This game could end up being pretty close, and it is most likely a preview of the 9/10 matchup in the Play-In Tournament. I like the Bulls to win this game at home. Atlanta's defense is just too inconsistent.
Final Hawks-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls ML (-136)