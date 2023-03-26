The Atlanta Hawks were able to pull out a victory Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers despite being without star Trae Young in crunch time. After receiving a questionable offensive foul early on in the third quarter, the point guard darted the basketball at a referee where he was subsequently ejected from the contest.

Despite this, however, the Hawks still managed to pull out win number 37 on the season.

Directly following the contest, center Clint Capela discussed the team’s response to Young’s dismissal from the game, praising his teammates for coming together through adversity.

“We had to respond,” Capela said. “We know that we can’t let them affect the game so it really brought us back together to really get another push. That’s what we did and that was a great job by us tonight.”

Despite being without Trae Young (14 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds on 54.5% shooting from the field) for 20 of the final 24 minutes of action the Hawks went on to outscore the Pacers 71-56 during the second half of regulation.

Head coach Quinn Snyder rolled out a total of 10 players during the exhibition, nine of whom finished off with double-digit scoring figures.

Clint Capela dominated the interior throughout the night, as he finished with 17 points, 17 rebounds, and a block on a sensational 100% shooting from the floor.

As a whole, Atlanta shot a highly efficient 55.2% from the field and 50.0% from deep. Ultimately, even without their franchise cornerstone in Young, the Hawks went on to win the contest by a final score of 143-130.