Not a lot gets a crowd going more than a dunk, but it does get better when such a finish was made after a block. That was the type of sequence fans down in Atlanta witnessed during the second quarter of Sunday night’s matchup between the visiting Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks. Clint Capela started it all off by denying Celtics star Jayson Tatum at the rim before the Hawks raced back to the other end of the floor to capitalize on their center’s tremendous stop. De’Andre Hunter finished the sequence off with a jam off of a pass from Dejounte Murray.

That was lovely basketball for the Hawks, who need plenty more heads-up plays to keep in step with the Celtics, who entered the game up in the series with a 2-1 lead. The Hawks also have momentum going into the matchup, with Clint Capela and company winning Game 3 at home, 130-122, to also ensure that a sweep is not going to happen in this first-round series.

Capela and Hunter are key pieces for the Hawks. While Atlanta is led by the duo of Trae Young and Murray, the first two games of the series showed that they can’t be the only ones carrying the load for Atlanta, which finished the regular season with a 41-41 record. In Game 3, Capela only had four points to go with seven rebounds and a pair of steals in 22 minutes, while Hunter was much more productive with 18 points on 8-for-19 shooting from the field plus 12 rebounds and three assists.