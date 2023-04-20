The Boston Celtics take a 2-0 series lead on the road as they take on the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference playoffs. This game will continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Celtics-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of the series was controlled by the Celtics. Boston took a 30 point lead into halftime and never looked back. Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown all scored over 20 points while Tatum and brown recorded a double-double with a combined 23 rebounds. The Celtics shot almost 40 percent from three point range in the win. Dejounte Murray was the leading scorer for the Hawks with 24 points. He was the only Hawk with over 20 points, but every other starter was in double digits. The game finished with a score of 112-99 in favor of the Celtics.

Game two was also not as close. The Celtics had just a three point lead at the end of the first quarter, but extended the lead to 12 heading into half. Tatum finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, White dropped 26 and Brown had 18 in the win. Murray scored 29 for the hawks while Trae Young put up 24 of his own. De’Andre Hunter had a double-double in the loss. The Celtics won game two 119-106.

Game three will be in Atlanta as the Hawks look to get a win back.

Here are the Celtics-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Celtics-Hawks Odds

Boston Celtics: -5 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -5 (-110)

Over: 229 (-108)

Under: 229 (-112)

How To Watch Celtics-Hawks

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 7 pm ET/4 PM PT

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics have won both games by 10 or more heading into game three. They have the Hawks number and should continue to play well. In five games against Atlanta this season, including the playoffs, the Celtics have won all five and four of those wins are by at least 10. Two of their wins in the regular season came in Atlanta as well. The playoffs are supposed to merit better basketball, but Boston knows what works against the Hawks. Game three should be no different.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks were the third highest scoring team in the regular season. They averaged 118.4 points per game. Atlanta has not found their groove in the playoffs, but they are more than capable of having a big night offensively. They will need Young and Murray to have big games, though. If these two players can put up big games, the Hawks will win their first game of the series.

Atlanta was much better at home. They scored more and had seven more wins when playing in their home arena. Boston had a good year, but 16 of their 25 losses came on the road. The Celtics play slightly worse away from home, so the Hawks have a chance to take advantage of that in this game.

Final Celtics-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Celtics have been able to handle the Hawks all series. They are now 5-0 on the year against Atlanta, and the playoffs have been all Celtics all the time. Expect more of the same in game three. The Celtics will win this game should be able to cover the spread while they are at it.

Final Celtics-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Celtics -5.5 (-110), Under 229 (-112)