Dejounte Murray made his Atlanta Hawks debut on Wednesday in their home opener against the Houston Rockets and he put up quite the impressive stat line in their 117-107 win.

According to the Twitter page, StatMuse, Murray’s line of 20 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and five steals hasn’t been replicated by any player in a Hawks uniform since 1995.

And according to Justin Kubatko of Basketball Reference, since the NBA began keeping track of steals during the 1973-74 season, Murray is the only other player aside from Michael Carter-Williams who has had a game of at least 20 points, ten assists and five steals in a new team debut.

Dejounte Murray was traded to the Hawks in the off-season by the San Antonio Spurs along with Jock Landale in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks. Last season in San Antonio, Murray had the best season of his career so far and he was named a first-time All-Star. He put up 21.1 points per game, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and playing in 68 games.

He is considered one of the top rising players in the league and now he forms one of the top backcourts in the NBA alongside Trae Young. Young has rapidly become one of the NBA’s elite point guards and Murray’s ability to play both guard positions allows him to fit alongside Trae Young seamlessly.

On Wednesday, the two combined for 43 points, 24 assists and only three turnovers. If this game was any indication, the Hawks are about to take their place among the Eastern Conference’s top teams.