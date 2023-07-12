Fresh off of signing his four-year, $120 million extension, Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks was at an NBA Summer League game, and detailed his close relationship with Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, who was hired in the middle of the 2022-2023 season to replace Nate McMillan.

“We actually text every day, and that right there means a lot not only to myself, but to him as well,” Dejounte Murray said in an interview during the game. “Because we all want to be great, you don't just want to be great as an individual, and basketball is a team sport. So you can't just have one, two, three in like, you gotta have everybody in line from the top to bottom.”

"We actually text everyday… He's just passionate. Not only does he want to win, he wants to put everybody in situations to be successful as men." Dejounte Murray on his relationship with Hawks coach Quin Snyder 🙌 (via @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/R7Mb5MKZLW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 12, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Murray was traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Hawks last summer. He detailed Quin Snyder's coaching style and why he has such a good relationship with him in the interview as well.

“With Quin he's passionate,” Murray said in the interview. “Not only does he want to win, he wants to put everybody in situations to be successful as men and obviously basketball players. And even his coaching staff, you just go on and on. He's a Seattle guy, it's only right we connect.”

The Hawks will have bigger expectations in Murray's second year with the team and Snyder's first full season. The hope was to build a contender around Trae Young. Murray was floated in trade rumors, but the team ultimately extended him. Hopetully Trae Young's team can take a leap in the 2023-2024 season and become a contender in the Eastern Conference.