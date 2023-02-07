Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray starred against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. He scored 28 points — on 10-for-21 shooting from the field and 3-for-8 from three — dished out ten assists, blocked two shots, and came up with a steal in the 128-108 Hawks loss. So when the Hawks travel to the Smoothie King Center to play CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, every Hawks fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Dejounte Murray playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

Dejounte Murray injury status vs. Pelicans

The Hawks have Murray listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown due to a migraine headache, per a tweet from the team’s official account. No other Hawks player is dealing with an injury right now.

Dejounte Murray, 26, is in his sixth year in the NBA and first with the Hawks after spending five in San Antonio. He’s averaging 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 49 appearances this season (all starts).

While he didn’t enter the league with a reputation as a three-point shooter, Murray is shooting the three-ball well thus far in 2022-23. His current 36.6% three-point percentage is nothing to scoff at, especially considering the high amount of threes he’s taking (5.7 per contest).

The Hawks will have their hands full on Tuesday against a Pelicans team that’s won two games in a row, with or without Murray. But with regard to the question, Is Dejounte Murray playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is maybe.