After years of rumors, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was finally traded, as the Utah Jazz sent forward Rudy Gay and a second-round pick to Atlanta for Collins. NBA Twitter, always quick to react, had plenty of jokes following the Hawks-Jazz Collins trade. Here are the best ones.

John Collins was in the rumor mill for multiple *years* this is truly the end of an era — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) June 26, 2023

NBA Twitter couldn't believe that the John Collins rumors, a staple of every trade deadline and offseason for the past few years, will be no more.

For this fan, it felt like the end of an era. Other fans imagined how Collins must feel after years of hearing the Hawks shopping him around the NBA.

John Collins never hearing a Hawks trade rumor again pic.twitter.com/s3bVYWwlwv — RingerNBA (@ringernba) June 26, 2023

It has to be a good feeling, especially now that Collins knows what the future holds for him.

But this Twitter user feels that the trade to the Jazz is bittersweet for Collins, largely because of his exit from the “always talked about, never traded” fan club that includes Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner.

Hilarious. But that wasn't the only thing NBA Twitter had jokes about in the immediate aftermath of the Collins trade.

Fans simply could not believe just how far the Hawks forward's trade value plummeted.

It is truly wild how much John Collins’ value has tanked in the last year https://t.co/bKv5DKqruz — AB (@aburnshoops) June 26, 2023

about 3 years of trade rumors about john collins and he ends up getting traded for a bag of doritos 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qN03BO1Uya — Rocko 😃🪖 (@RockotaKai) June 26, 2023

The Jazz after the Hawks tried shopping John Collins around for an entire year pic.twitter.com/FhG468UCGv — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) June 26, 2023

Back in 2019-20, Collins seemed like a player on the rise for the Hawks. However, his massive $125 million contract that he signed back in 2021, as well as his inability to find the form he displayed just a few seasons ago, certainly played a factor in his low value.

The best part of all this is, NBA Twitter might be reacting to another Collins trade in the future, as the forward might not fit into Utah's rebuilding timeline.