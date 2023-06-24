The Atlanta Hawks have been exploring trades for John Collins for weeks now, and moving him reportedly remains their “top priority.” So far, however, things haven't gone well for them on that end.

In fact, it seems there's a lack of interest in Collins, with NBA insider Marc Stein writing on Substack that more teams are inquiring about De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela rather than the high-flying big man.

“The Hawks have been among the league's most active teams in trade talks, eager to reduce their overload of long-term contracts and address their status as a middle-of-the-pack team mired in tax territory. Trading John Collins is Atlanta's ongoing top priority, but there has clearly been more interest in DeAndre Hunter and Clint Capela. They've also been trying — without success — to convince Toronto to part with Pascal Siakam,” Stein shared.

The Hawks were in trade discussions with the Dallas Mavericks before the NBA Draft, during which Atlanta wanted to trade John Collins and the no. 15 pick in exchange for the Mavs' no. 10 pick and Davis Bertans. However, Dallas was more interested in Clint Capela.

Unfortunately, the Hawks asked for Josh Green from the Mavs in the deal for Capela, which was a no-go for the franchise.

The two teams also apparently discussed a De'Andre Hunter trade, though Dallas didn't like the swingman's massive four-year, $95 million contract that kicks in this upcoming 2023-24 season.

It remains to be seen if the Hawks can move some significant trades this offseason that will not only reduce their payroll but also improve the squad. So far, though, it hasn't been that great.