The Atlanta Hawks are on the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Hawks are 26-32, and they have won their last two games. Atlanta has played the Nets twice this season, and they are 1-1 in those games. For the Hawks, Trae Young has averaged 36.5 points per game, and 9.0 assists. The Hawks will be without Young for the time being, though. Young just got finger surgery. Everyone else on the Hawks will be healthy, so their scorers should be ready to go against the Nets.
The Nets are coming off a loss against the Orlando Magic, and they have lost four of their last five games. They are well below .500 on the season, as well. Mikal Bridges has scored 38.5 points per game against the Hawks this season. Cameron Johnson is second on the team with 20.0 points per game. Brooklyn could be without both Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons, which would be a big hit to the lineup.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hawks-Nets Odds
Atlanta Hawks: +2 (-110)
Moneyline: +110
Brooklyn Nets: -2 (-110)
Moneyline: -130
Over: 227.5 (-110)
Under: 227.5 (-110)
How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, YES Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hawks were meant to struggle without Trae Young but that was not the case in their latest games. They were able to beat both the Magic and Utah Jazz without Young in the lineup, so they are playing well with him out. One facet of the game that has really improved is their defense. Atlanta has allowed under 100 points in both those games. The Nets are another team that will not score the ball very well, so the Hawks need to take advantage of that. If the Hawks can keep playing good defense without Trae Young, they will cover the spread.
The Hawks are a good scoring team, as well. They are elite with Trae Young, but they are still able to put up some points without him. Without him, the Hawks score 114.4 points per game. It is not great, but it is good enough to win some games. If their defense holds up, scoring 115 points is going to be plenty enough for them to win this game.
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
Brooklyn needs to take advantage of the Hawks not having Young in the lineup. The Hawks are not a good defensive team on the season as whole, despite what they have done recently. Atlanta gives up over 120 points per game, so the Nets should be able to do some damage. With Bridges healthy, the Nets should be able to score a decent amount. Not having Cam Thomas would be a big blow, but if he plays, it will make the Nets that much more dangerous.
When the Nets score 115 points or more this season, they are 14-11. Scoring is the way they will win this game as a defensive battle does not favor them. If the Nets can get to that points mark, and they should, they will get back in the win column at home in this game.
Final Hawks-Nets Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game. However, I like the Nets to win this one straight up. Atlanta can only do so much without Young, and the Nets should be able to play good basketball here.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Hawks-Nets Prediction & Pick: Nets ML (-130)