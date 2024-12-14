The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with no shortage of injury uncertainty heading into Saturday's NBA Cup game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Although the Bucks have some injury questions of their own, the Hawks currently have five players listed as questionable and three players listed as probable, per the NBA injury report. Trae Young is among the Hawks on the injury report.

Young is dealing with right Achilles tendinitis. The Hawks are obviously hopeful that he will be available on Saturday. Young and De'Andre Hunter recently led Atlanta to a 108-100 victory over the New York Knicks in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup. Hunter scored 24 points to lead the Hawks, while Young finished the game 22 points, 11 assists and five rebounds.

Here is everything we know about Trae Young's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Bucks.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Trae Young's injury status for Hawks-Bucks NBA Cup clash

Young is listed as probable as of this story's writing. His final injury status will unquestionably go a long way towards determining the outcome of the game.

The 26-year-old is averaging 21 points per outing on 38.4 percent field goal and 30.8 percent three-point shooting. He has not been incredibly efficient with his scoring, but Young is recording a league leading 12.2 assists per game. Additionally, the Hawks star is averaging 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing.

The Hawks have quietly enjoyed a respectable season. They will enter Saturday's game with a 14-12 record. Atlanta would obviously like to further separate themselves from the .500 mark, but the Hawks have displayed potential.

Saturday's NBA Cup game is scheduled for 4:30 PM EST in Las Vegas in what should certainly be an exciting contest. When it comes to the question of if Trae Young is playing tonight vs. the Bucks, though, the answer is currently uncertain.