Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young does a tremendous job of dealing with criticism and taunts from fans. He even tends to play his best basketball in those moments. However, that doesn't mean he's a fan of receiving hate in the NBA. During All-Star media availability on Saturday, the Hawks guard was asked about what he misses the most from before he became a famous basketball player.

“I never got as much hate as I do now, obviously,” Young told reporters, via Noa Dalzell of SB Nation. “That’s probably one thing I wish I could have back, all the hate that comes with basketball.”

In addition to receiving criticism, Young is one of the most underrated players in the NBA. He is unquestionably an All-Star talent, yet he has had to wait to be named as an All-Star replacement in each of the past two seasons.

Young isn't worried about the initial snubs from the All-Star games. Still, he continues to get overlooked despite being one of the best guards in the league.

Trae Young is one of the best guards in the NBA

The 26-year-old is averaging 23.7 points per game so far in the 2024-25 season. Young also leads the league with 11.5 assists per outing. He is also recording per game averages of 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Young, now a four-time All-Star, has been mentioned in trade rumors. The Hawks ultimately did not move him before this past trade deadline, but he could end up getting moved in the offseason. Nothing is guaranteed to happen, however.

Young's ability to come through in the clutch while also consistently getting his teammates involved would certainly help a true contender. Atlanta is in postseason contention as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they hold a lackluster 26-29 overall record.

With all of that being said, Trae Young is currently focused on NBA All-Star Weekend.