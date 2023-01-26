The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road Wednesday night, 137-132. Hawks superstar Trae Young posted another monster game. He dropped 33 points to go with 11 assists and three rebounds. In doing so, Young posted his 113th career NBA game with at least 20 points and 10 assists.

He joined Detroit Pistons bad boy Isiah Thomas for the second most instances before turning 25 in NBA history. Only the legend Oscar Robertson had more, who accomplished the feat 124 times before 25, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

All five Hawks starters reached double digits in scoring Wednesday, with Young leading the way. Both John Collins and Clint Capela each posted a double-double. That type of performance very likely can only increase the trade value of Collins, who has essentially been on the trade block for over a year.

The win over the Thunder pushed Atlanta above .500 at 25-24. They currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, but are just two games back of the Miami Heat for the sixth spot. That should be the goal as it will allow the Hawks to avoid the play-in tournament.

Trae Young has taken a slight step back in his fourth season. He is still posting 27 points, 9.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game, which in and of itself are All-Star type numbers. But his efficiency has taken a big hit this season. Young is shooting just 42 percent from the field and 31 percent from beyond the arc. That is a significant drop off from last season when he shot 46 percent and 38 percent respectively.

The Hawks struggles this season, along with Young’s drop in production, have prompted chatter pertaining to a possible Young exit. However, if Atlanta’s recent surge continues, that might fade with time.