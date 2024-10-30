The 2024 World Series has the athletics world buzzing. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James praised Dodgers veteran Freddie Freeman for his early Game 4 home run against the New York Yankees. Yet, James is not the only NBA player tuning into the competitive series. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is getting in on the action as well.

Young made an admission about Freeman amid his run with the Dodgers:

“I know we all miss Freddie Freeman in the A.. Happy to see him still winning though!!” the star Hawks guard posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Freeman started his career with the Atlanta Braves in 2010 and had an incredible 12-season run before he joined the Dodgers in 2022. Freeman won a World Series with Atlanta in 2021 amid a plethora of other individual accomplishments.

The veteran first baseman may no longer be in Atlanta, but Trae Young and the Hawks respect what he is doing in Los Angeles in 2024.

Young and the Hawks are on a mission of their own during the 2024-25 season. Through the first four games of the year, Atlanta possesses a 2-2 record. Young has picked up right where he left off after his 2023-24 All-Star caliber season. The seventh-year guard averages 26.5 points, 10.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Atlanta wants to finally get over the hump and make a deep playoff run in 2025. The farthest the Young-led Hawks have advanced is the Eastern Conference Finals, which they reached in 2021 before losing to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Perhaps Freddie Freeman's World Series energy will rub off on the Hawks and allow the team to go on an early-season run.

The Dodgers only need one more game to win the series and capture their first championship since 2021. However, the Yankees are not going down without a fight. It will be interesting to see how things play out during this competitive period.