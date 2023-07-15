Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is known for being one of the best point guards in the NBA today. He's a historically good three-point shooter and a great playmaker at the point guard position. But Young is also known for being a villain. He isn't afraid to talk trash to an opposing crowd after making a clutch play.

But Young has mixed feelings about his villain role. Recently, Trae Young hopped on The Draymond Green Show and got brutally honest about playing an NBA villain role, per a tweet from Bleacher Report's official Twitter account:

“S–t ain't really fun being a villain.”

Trae Young, 24, has played five years in the NBA, all as a member of the Atlanta Hawks franchise. He averaged 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.1 blocks, 4.1 turnovers, and 1.4 personal fouls per game across 73 appearances during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

The former Oklahoma star struggled to shoot the ball efficiently from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Young's 33.5% three-point percentage was the second-lowest of his entire pro career.

Young has seen a lot of individual success in the pros but not a lot of team success recently. After making the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, the Hawks have bowed out in the first round of the postseason in each of the last two seasons. Here's to hoping that Young can put together a career year in the 2023-24 campaign and help lead the Atlanta Hawks to their first playoff series win in a few years.