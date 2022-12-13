By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young couldn’t help but laugh at the latest fine he received from the NBA, and for good reason.

For those who missed it, the NBA slapped Young with a $25,000 fine for his rather wild celebration following the Hawks’ buzzer-beating 123-122 win against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. After AJ Griffin banked the game-winner, Young got too excited and threw the ball into the stands.

Of course it’s not the first time the NBA punished such actions, though one could argue that Young threw the ball not out of anger but rather as a form of celebration for the hard-fought win.

The Hawks star had the same sentiment as he noted that he “can’t celebrate s**t anymore.”

“Sorry to the Hawks fan(s) who got a chance to touch the game winning ball. Didn’t know I couldn’t do that,” Young wrote on Twitter after posting several laughing emojis.

To be fair to Trae Young, he does make a good point. It’s not like he was throwing the ball to their rivals’ fans out of spite. But then again, it’s simply not allowed to throw the ball into the stands regardless if you are in your home court.

Unfortunately for Young, learning that lesson came with a hefty price. So next time he celebrates, don’t expect the sharpshooter to throw the ball again. The Hawks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday before taking on the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets to cap off the week.