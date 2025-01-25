The Atlanta Hawks are set to play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. However, will Trae Young be available for the game? Young is dealing with right hamstring tightness and is listed on the injury report. So is the Hawks star playing tonight?

The 26-year-old is averaging 22.9 points per game while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc. Young is also leading the league with 11.7 assists per outing. He is averaging 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game as well.

He is one of the better guards in the NBA, but Young has endured injury uncertainty at times this season. Here is everything we know about Trae Young's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Raptors.

Trae Young's injury status vs. Raptors

Young is currently listed as questionable for the Raptors-Hawks game due to his right hamstring tightness, per the NBA injury report.

The Hawks are 22-22 overall so far in the 2024-25 campaign. Atlanta is in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings. It goes without saying, but every single game is crucial for the Hawks as they look to make a legitimate postseason run this season.

The Raptors are 12-32 overall heading into Saturday's contest. They are in 13th place in the East, so it has been a forgettable season for the Raptors. With that being said, they are more than capable of pulling off an upset on any given night.

Young's final injury status is going to be of the utmost importance for determining the outcome of Saturday night's game. The Hawks are a better team with him on the floor, but as mentioned, Young has been forced to miss some time in 2024-25 because of injuries.

So is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Raptors? The answer is maybe.