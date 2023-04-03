Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Dallas Mavericks’ freefall continues, losing their third straight game on Sunday as they stay 11th in the West. The Mavs actually had a chance to win the showdown against the Atlanta Hawks, but an untimely and shocking foul from Kyrie Irving in the closing seconds of overtime doomed them instead.

For those who missed it, with six seconds remaining and the game tied at 130-130, the Hawks inbounded the ball to Trae Young following a timeout. As Young was setting up a play, he accidentally tripped Josh Green and seemed to lose his balance. Irving saw it as an opportunity to steal the ball, which he did before the referees blew their whistle.

Irving was hit with the foul call, allowing Young to take two free throws for the lead and the eventual win. Kyrie, however, felt that the officials made the wrong call in that moment. The Mavs guard thought it was Young who should have been called for an offensive foul since he caused Green to fall.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“That last play was supposed to be a turnover or an offensive foul and I was headed the other way. I know those (refs) are going to look back at that and (know they got it wrong),” Kyrie Irving shared in his postgame presser, per Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News.

It remains to be seen if the Mavs will file a complaint on the call, but if the Last 2 Minute Report confirms that it should have been a foul on Young or a turnover, the Dallas faithful are sure to be enraged. After all, referees cannot mess up calls like that in crucial moments

For now, however, Dallas needs to focus on their final three games. They can no longer afford to lose. if they do, they’ll be out of Play-In contention.