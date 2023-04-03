A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

A lot is riding for both teams on Sunday as the Atlanta Hawks host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Hawks fans are well aware of what’s at stake in this game as both sides fight for a spot in the playoffs in their respective conferences. As such, they did all they can to try and get into Luka’s head, including picking on his weight.

There are a lot of body-shamers in Atlanta and they decided to go all-in on Luka Doncic during Sunday’s marquee matchup. According to Mavs beat reporter Grant Afseth, the home crowd started chanting “You are fat” as Doncic was at the free-throw line. The Mavs superstar has been criticized in the past for being a bit overweight, and the Hawks fans mercilessly brought up this issue at an opportune time.

Doncic has had his fair share of savagery from opposing fans, so this is anything but a first for him. The four-time All-Star has gotten used to it at this point, so we don’t really expect this type of banter to affect the Mavs star here — especially in a game of this magnitude.

The Mavs are fighting for dear life as they sit one game outside the Play-In picture in the West. It goes without saying that a loss against the Hawks on Sunday will serve as a brutal blow to their playoff aspirations. The Hawks, on the other hand, are likewise battling for positioning in the East. They are currently ninth in the conference and are looking to improve their final standing ahead of the Play-In tournament.