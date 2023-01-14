Atlanta Hawks’ star point guard Trae Young recently responded to Draymond Green’s “villain” advice, per Bleacher Report.

“Love hearing Dray… but can respectfully disagree on his thought on how ‘I think’ about my situation… someday people will hear my whole side & how ‘I THINK’ about everything. Great listen tho,” Young wrote in response to Green.

Draymond Green recently discussed a number of topics in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks. He shared a fairly controversial take on Trae Young during the interview.

“I’m a big fan of Trae Young,” Green told Rooks. “He’s talented as h*ll, underdog, small, all of that. But because of his stature, you’re going to want to like him before you want to hate him. And I personally think Trae has in his mind… he’s taken on this villain role. He’s good enough to take it on, and still play well and still be Trae Young and still be an All-Star and be fine.”

Draymond Green then got brutally honest on the villain role in the NBA.

“But I personally think it’s the wrong approach. Because being a villain ain’t fun. You only get so much… out of shutting someone up. And so I think for a guy like Trae, ‘nah man, go the opposite way.'”

Trae Young has emerged as one of the best guards in the league. The Hawks have faced struggles as a team this season. But Young is still an All-Star caliber player. However, he doesn’t agree with Draymond Green’s take on his mindset.

Although, New York Knicks fans would probably agree with Green on this topic.