Trae Young gave it all he had in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. As a matter of fact, this has been the story for the Atlanta Hawks star for pretty much the entire series. Unfortunately for Hawks fans, Young’s heroics simply weren’t enough to dethrone Jayson Tatum and a powerhouse Celtics side.

Young was understandably upset after their season-ending loss in Game 6, wherein he dropped a team-high 30 points, three rebounds, 10 assists, a steal, and two blocks in 40 minutes of action. Trae was asked to share his view on the roster of the squad moving forward — a question that Young clearly wasn’t prepared to or willing to answer at this point in time:

“That’s a question for Landry,” Young said, referring to Hawks general manager Landry Fields, via beat reporter Brad Rowland.

You can’t blame the man for not wanting to respond to such a loaded question right after a heartbreaking loss. After all, this probably hasn’t even sunk in for him just yet.

Be that as it may, there’s no denying that the Hawks front office will be faced with a myriad of difficult questions to answer this summer. Personnel decisions need to be made, and however they choose to act on this will have a significant effect on the future of the franchise — both in the interim and long term.

Even Trae Young himself won’t be immune from the trade rumors. Earlier this season, the former All-Star was already linked to a move away from Atlanta, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the whispers resurface in the coming months.