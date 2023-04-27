Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks survived another day! They host the Boston Celtics for Game 6 of the first-round series. Trae Young and Jayson Tatum headline the players featured on the NBA playoff’s same-game parlay sponsored by Bleacher Report.

The Celtics are trying to clinch this series. They have had their eyes on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers since the start of the playoffs and that has what has hurt them. They took the foot off the gas pedal in Game 5 when they had the game pretty much won until a late run by the Hawks.

Young is looking to continue his hot run as he has single handily brought the Hawks back in this series winning two of the last three games. They get Dejounte Murray back as well after he was suspended for making contact with an official after Game 4’s loss. Both Murray and Young are featured in this NBA same-game parlay.

Here is the NBA same-game parlay for Game 6 in Atlanta

NBA Same Game Parlay – Celtics-Hawks Game 6

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Trae Young 8+ assists

Jayson Tatum 30+ points

Dejounte Murray 20+ points

Jaylen Brown 2+ threes made

Trae Young 2+ threes made

This same-game parlay adds up to +533 as of time of publication. This is great value and has a solid chance of cashing in.

Ice Trae put on a show in Game 5. He finished with 38 points and 13 assists while playing 44 minutes. The Hawks relied on him and he got the job done. I expect him to assist on at least eight buckets tonight as Marcus Smart and the Celtics should pressure him a lot more tonight. Of course, he should easily make 2+ threes. Murray has also averaged 25.3 points in this series.

Tatum scored only 19 in Game 5 which is not going to cut it. He can’t keep having off nights in the playoffs if the Celtics want to head back to the NBA Finals. Jaylen Brown was the offense Tuesday night as he scored 35 and drained 4-7 from beyond the arc. If Tatum can score 30+ tonight, then this parlay should cash in.