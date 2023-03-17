Trae Young may be one of the most dynamic players and clutch scorers in the NBA, but when it comes to the NCAA Tournament, he’s just another guy.

My bracket terrible already.. 🙄🙄 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 17, 2023

With a couple of major upsets on the first day of the tournament, Young lamented his status. “My bracket is terrible already,” Young tweeted.

Young did not specify where his bracket took major hits, but it seems quite likely that the major upsets suffered by Arizona against Princeton and Virginia’s loss to Furman hurt him badly — just as they did with the large majority of college basketball fans.

Young played his college basketball at Oklahoma, and it’s clear that the Sooners are not going to help or hurt his bracket. The Sooners had a brutal season, finishing 15-17 overall and 5-13 in the Big 12. That kind of record does not get a team invited to play any kind of postseason basketball.

Young and his Atlanta Hawks are in a bitter fight to make the NBA playoffs. Atlanta currently finds itself in 8th place in the Eastern Conference, a position that would put them in the play-in portion of the postseason schedule. If the standings don’t change, the Hawks would have home court advantage when they meet the 9th place Toronto Raptors.

The Hawks have lost two games in a row and they will try to get back on the winning rack when they host the Golden State Warriors Friday night.

Trae Young is almost certainly the key to their postseason hopes, as he leads the Hawks with an average of 27.0 points and 10.1 assists per night.