Trae Young sees Aaron Rodgers trade talks to the New York Jets and wonders aloud what many other NBA players keep to themselves. What if the NBA could tamper like the NFL?

Soon after Rodgers announced his intentions to play in New York on the Pat McAfee show, Young took to Twitter to pose the question. With the NFL league year not starting until today, Young has an argument that the tampering might have been excessive.

What the Atlanta Hawks star guard is refusing to acknowledge is that the NBA is no stranger to tampering either. In today’s age of social media and super teams, Trae Young is probably just being spiteful.

Young plays in an NBA that consists of super teams in both conferences. Despite the parity, Young doesn’t find himself on one of those teams.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Hawks are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference standings and only two games up on the last play-in seed, the Washington Wizards. Trae Young has played well this season, averaging 27 ppg and 10.1 assists and is especially hot as of late.

Young just put up 35 points against the Boston Celtics and 41 points two nights later against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His gaudy numbers were still not enough to avoid two losses where the Hawks gave up over 130 points in each game.

13 games remain on the regular season schedule for the Hawks. The possibility of making the playoffs allows for some solace in an unlikely championship season for Trae Young and company. If he takes any inspiration from Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Young might be considering an off-season focused on recruiting other stars to Atlanta.