Draymond Green may not be the only foundational member of the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty out on Friday night. Less than 24 hours after dropping 50 points in a loss to the LA Clippers, Steph Curry is listed as questionable on the injury report for his team’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with left thumb soreness.

Curry put together one of the most jaw-dropping performances of his career on Thursday, shooting 20-of-28 overall and draining 8-of-14 from deep while almost single-handedly willing the Warriors to a comeback victory over LA. His 21 third-quarter points were mesmerizing, as was the multi-possession stretch midway through the fourth quarter when Curry put on his cape for multiple step-back threes after the Clippers had extended their lead to double-digits with him on the bench.

Defense and rebounding killed the Warriors as Steph Curry went nuclear against the Clippers. (via @armstrongwinter)https://t.co/ppbNlmiaNy — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) March 16, 2023

LA shut him down in crunch-time, though, forcing anyone on the Warriors to beat them other than Curry. Golden State had lost its ninth straight road game once the final buzzer sounded, kicking off a five-game stretch away from home with another defeat.

Frustrating as it was that another Steph Curry epic was wasted in a loss, the defending champions don’t have the luxury of dwelling on it—especially now that he could join Green on the sidelines in Atlanta. The latter received his 16th technical foul of the season on Thursday for tossing the ball at Russell Westbrook’s head after a fight for rebounding position, drawing an automatic one-game suspension.

Andrew Wiggins will remain out vs. Atlanta due to personal reasons, while Kevon Looney is listed as probable with lower back soreness.