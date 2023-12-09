Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been slapped with a hefty fine after confronting a referee at the end of the Hawks' close loss to the Nets

At the end of the Atlanta Hawks 114-113 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Hawks star Trae Young inbounded the ball with seconds left and immediately got it back, driving between two Nets defenders and tossing a floater up that rimmed in and out at the buzzer.

Immediately, both Young and Hawks head coach Quin Snyder yelled at the officials, as they thought there had been contact from Brooklyn's Dennis Smith, Jr.

Now the Hawks guard has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for ‘inappropriate language toward an official' according to David Aldridge of The Athletic:

Young seemingly responded to the fine on social media:

The Hawks take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night but will be without Young, as he has been ruled out on Atlanta's injury report with an unspecified illness.

With Young being forced to miss Friday's game against the Sixers, Dejounte Murray will assume full control of the Hawks backcourt. Murray, who was named an All-Star during the 2021-22 season, is coming off of a game in which he fell one assist short of his first triple-double of the season. Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter will also see their offensive loads increase with Young being ruled out.

Aside from Young being unavailable, the Hawks are also without starting forward Jalen Johnson, who suffered a left wrist fracture and will miss the next several weeks.

So, when it comes to the question of if Trae Young is playing tonight vs. the Sixers, the answer is clearly no. The Hawks point guard's next chance to play will come on Monday, Dec. 11 against the Denver Nuggets.